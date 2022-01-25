As the January transfer window comes hurtling towards a conclusion, Tottenham Hotspur remain active in the market.

The North Londoners could do with getting rid of some of their dead wood, but in order to keep the squad competitive, Antonio Conte has to be looking at one or two incoming signings.

The Italian has steadied the ship somewhat at White Hart Lane, and Spurs are certainly in with a shout of a top four finish if they can continue in the same vain for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Any player that comes in of course has to be better than what Conte already has in situ, and will need to be mindful of the work that the former Inter manager requires of his playing staff.

That’s why Porto’s Colombian, Luis Diaz fits the bill.

Aside from an eye for goal, he works hard for the team and will complement both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Sky Sports report that the North Londoners have tabled a bid of €45m with €10m more in performance related add-ons.

It’s believed Porto are holding out for closer to €60m, but with so little ground to make up between the two amounts, there’s enough time left to find an accord.

Should Conte manage to get the deal over the line, that would almost certainly spell the end of Steven Bergwijn’s time in the Premier League.