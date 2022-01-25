With less than six months left on his AC Milan contract, combative and competitive midfield star, Franck Kessie, is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

He has, to this point, refused to do that, though he has also nailed his colours to Milan’s mast for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s still unclear if the player will depart the Rossoneri at the end of the season, and much is likely to depend on whether they’re able to lift their first Serie A title in over a decade.

They currently sit third in the league and are four points behind local rivals and leaders, Internazionale.

According to Calciomercato, cited by the Daily Star, Kessie wants to stay put for now as he wishes to try and break the title hoodoo that has lasted for well over a decade.

To that end, Tottenham Hotspur have already seen a bid for the player rejected by him, despite Milan agreeing to the switch.

With Barcelona looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, Kessie fits the bill, and it’s thought that the Catalan club are in advanced talks to bring the player to the club in the summer.

Mundo Deportivo carried the story broken by Catalunya Radio, cited by Football Espana.

Still in huge financial trouble, Barcelona are shopping in the bargain basement and free transfer market at present, and Kessie would certainly represent one of the best ‘freebies’ if they were able to agree a deal with the 24-year-old.