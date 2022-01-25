Arsenal consider transfer move for Bundesliga star who could cover two positions

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer move for RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams, who could be a tempting option in two positions.

Although the Gunners previously looked at Adams as an option at right-back before signing Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer, they are still keeping him in mind as a potential addition in midfield, according to The Athletic.

Adams has impressed in the Bundesliga and seems like a player who could add something to Arsenal in a problem position in their squad.

Mikel Arteta clearly needs upgrades on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, and Adams could be an option worth considering in that department.

For now, however, it looks like Arsenal have other, more pressing priorities in the transfer market, with much of The Athletic’s report focusing on new signings up front.

Arsenal have struggled for goals in recent times and can no longer rely on the out-of-form and out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in that position, so it makes sense to look for new attacking players this January.

The midfield will also need strengthening in the near future, however, and it will be interesting to see if Adams is the player they go for, as he can also provide an option at right-back as well.

Tomiyasu has started well for AFC, but more depth could be needed after both Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles left on loan this season.