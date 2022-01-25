Vlahovic rejected bigger money from Arsenal for Juventus transfer, only one other club could’ve tempted him

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic could reportedly have made more money if he sealed a transfer to Arsenal or Tottenham, but he wanted the move to Juventus instead.

That’s according to Marco Messina in a Twitter thread below, with the Italian football expert explaining that only Real Madrid could have realistically competed with Juve for the Serbia international’s signature.

This is hardly surprising, but it’s damning for Arsenal as they struggle to rebuild and bring in the long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that they so urgently need as they struggle for goals.

See below for the details on the Vlahovic transfer decision…

Rejected bigger money moves from Arsenal & Tottenham because he was looking for a big project to build with. To my understanding the only other team that could’ve tempted him was Real Madrid Ambitious guy — Marco Messina (@IFTVMarco) January 25, 2022

This is certainly a fine signing for Juventus, who look in need of a statement signing like this to help them rebuild after missing out on the Serie A title last term, which was then followed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in the summer.

Vlahovic is a hugely promising young talent who is sure to have many great years ahead of him, and it seems he’ll be spending much of his peak in Italy rather than England.

Arsenal will now have to find an alternative, which won’t be easy, but they’ve also been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin by The Athletic.