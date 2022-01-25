The Watford board haven’t wasted any time in announcing their replacement for previous manager, Claudio Ranieri.

No sooner has the Italian departed after a series of poor results, than Gino Pozzo has ensured the new incumbent is in place.

Given that the Hornets don’t have another Premier League fixture until February 5 against Burnley, it gives Roy Hodgson, confirmed as the new man in charge on Tuesday evening, 10 days to prepare for the game.

It’s a surprise move from Hodgson’s perspective given that he had retired at the end of last season, making way for Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

MORE: Ronaldinho on van Dijk

At 74 years of age, he is once again the oldest swinger in town, but with such a depth of experience, his advancing years should be no barrier to whether he is successful in the role or not.

Simply put, the only thing Hodgson needs to do between now and the end of the season is keep Watford up.

That may require a quick investment in the winter transfer window from the board, as the squad currently either aren’t good enough or are not trying hard enough.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds ahead of Arsenal in the race for highly-rated Spanish striker Video: Exquisite chip from Liverpool star Sadio Mane puts Senegal one up against Cape Verde Video: Liverpool will be furious after Mane allowed to continue playing at AFCON despite being knocked out cold

Either way, that should see some players shipped out and one or two brought in.

If Hodgson can do what Ranieri and Xisco Munoz before him failed to do, and that’s to win enough points to keep the board and the supporters happy, whilst retaining the Hornets Premier League status, he’ll be hailed as a saviour by all concerned.