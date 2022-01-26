Newcastle United register interest in transfer move for Premier League ace

Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly registering their interest in a potential transfer swoop for Brighton defender Adam Webster.

The 27-year-old has been a solid performer for the Seagulls in his time in the Premier League, and it makes sense that he’s now being eyed by bigger clubs.

Newcastle have already brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this January, and they’ll surely keep on spending after the financial boost of their Saudi takeover earlier this season.

Webster is now being strongly linked as the Magpies’ next target by the Daily Express, with Eddie Howe looking in need of new additions at the back.

Adam Webster in action for Brighton
This comes amid other transfer rumours linking Newcastle with James Tarkowski of Burnley, while a move for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos looks set to fall through.

If NUFC can land Webster, he’d surely be a fine alternative to come in and give Howe’s side a lift in the second half of the campaign.

