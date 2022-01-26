Another Arsenal striker target makes final decision on Emirates Stadium transfer

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has reportedly responded to transfer interest from Arsenal as they look for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have been in the market for a top centre-forward this January, though they have been dealt one setback already with Dusan Vlahovic set for a transfer to Juventus instead.

Isak has impressed in La Liga and also seems to be in Arsenal’s thinking this winter, though it seems Mikel Arteta may be about to be disappointed again, according to a tweet from the Transfer Exchange Show.

See below for details as it looks like the Sweden international’s preference is to stay with Sociedad and help them push for Champions League qualification…

Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak wants to stay at the club until the end of the season to try and get them into the #UCL . The striker is on the shortlist of players wanted to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal #AFC #LaLiga #COYG ?? pic.twitter.com/FRgKatvGHm — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) January 26, 2022

This is damning from an Arsenal point of view, as it seems Isak fancies he has a better chance of playing in Europe’s top club competition with his current side than with Arsenal.

The north London giants are not the force they once were and have been out of the Champions League for a few years now, with Arteta facing a major struggle to get them back there.

A new striker like Isak could have made all the difference, but it seems AFC will now have to look elsewhere for a signing up front in the next few days.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin in that position.