AC Milan have reportedly been handed a huge boost in pursuit of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Football Italia, Milan are one of the main clubs from Europe who are chasing Aubameyang this January, with the Gabon international rejecting an offer from a club in the Middle East.

Although Aubameyang looks past his best, he doesn’t want to step down a level just yet, with Milan now looking in a good position to give him the kind of move he wants.

The Rossoneri could do with another option up front, and it would be intriguing to see Aubameyang linking up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro.

Arsenal fans will be disappointed to see how things are ending with Aubameyang, who was such a top player for them until entering a major decline in the last year or so.

It now makes sense that the 32-year-old should be moved on, and it will be interesting to see if he really has what it takes to keep playing in Europe.

There’s also been some talk of interest from PSG and Barcelona, but Milan appear to be leading the chase for his signature.