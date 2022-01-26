Premier League side set to launch club-record transfer bid for Chelsea attacker

Southampton are reportedly set to launch a club-record bid for the transfer of Chelsea youngster Armando Broja.

The talented 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Southampton from the Blues this season, and Fabrizio Romano now claims that the Saints are set to try to make his move permanent for around £25million.

See below for details as Chelsea are given a big decision to make over Broja, who could be worth keeping for the future if he continues to develop as he has this season…

Understand Southampton are now expected to launch a £25m record bid for Albanian striker Armando Broja. Proposal to be submitted soon. ??? #SaintsFC Let's see Chelsea position – as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. pic.twitter.com/LvkrF0uypu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

Broja looks like he has a fine career ahead of him and it would be interesting to see what he could achieve if given more of a run in the Chelsea first-team.

It may well be that the Albania international has found his level at the St Mary’s Stadium, or it might be that he’d have more to offer if he got the chance to play with better players around him.

Chelsea have often let talented young players leave in the past without giving them many first-team opportunities, and it really came back to haunt them with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in particular, with the pair now star players for two of their biggest rivals.