Arsenal set to launch bid to rival Newcastle United for midfielder transfer

Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Newcastle United for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes with a bid for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old has shone in Ligue 1 and is attracting plenty of interest from big clubs this January, with a move to the Premier League looking likely.

See below as the Gunners look to have responded to Newcastle’s bid for Guimaraes with an official offer of their own as they step up their pursuit of a new midfielder after also being linked with a host of other big-name talents like Arthur Melo and Douglas Luiz.

The Transfer Exchange Show have the latest details in the tweet below…

Arsenal are set to make an approach for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães amid the news of Newcastle United's official bid. They have not bid yet but expect movement in this window. #AFC #COYG #NUFC #OL #Ligue1UberEats pic.twitter.com/dtQyi2Wh4V — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) January 26, 2022

Arsenal would do well to get Guimaraes in, but it’s clear he won’t come cheap, with Newcastle offering around £30million for him.

That said, it seems like AFC have money to spend after seemingly coming close to signing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic for around £70m.

Much will surely depend on whether or not Arsenal can sign an alternative up front, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also linked with the club for £60m or more.