Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a £30million fee for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has impressed in Ligue 1 and it seems his fine form has attracted strong interest from the Premier League.

Newcastle now look to be closing in on a deal for Guimaraes, with Sky Sports’ Keith Downie reporting that the 24-year-old could even have his medical at some point today.

See below for the latest details on another potential exciting signing for big-spending Newcastle this January…

BREAKING: Newcastle have agreed a fee with Lyon for midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

We understand the deal is in the region of £30m.

The Brazilian international will undergo a medical in his homeland, hopefully today #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 26, 2022

Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this winter and it might not be too long before their new owners are able to invest enough to give them one of the best squads in the English top flight.

NUFC will certainly do well if they lure in a talent like Guimaraes, whose fine form also saw him linked with Arsenal by the Daily Mail and others.

Lyon have often had to sell their best players to bigger clubs, and this is the latest example of a wealthy Premier League side poaching the best talent from abroad.