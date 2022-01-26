On-loan Chelsea star Armando Broja is the talk of the town down at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea have received high-value offers from two clubs for him.

While the Anglo-Albanian forward has been on loan at Southampton he has impressed both his loan club, parent club, and a club from the far north of the country, Newcastle United.

According to a report from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Newcastle have toppled Southampton’s £30m bid for the striker with a colossal £40m bid.

However, Chelsea are said to be reluctant to allow the player to leave on a permanent deal this month, instead wanting to reassess the situation in the summer following the conclusion of his current loan deal.

Although whether Chelsea would be able to accommodate for Broja in their team next season remains to be seen, as a number of big name forwards still reside within the playing squad including Romelu Lukaku Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

Whether Chelsea can offload a suitable number of players to then allow some of the loan players to actually earn playing time remains to be seen, but they would be banking on the potential of each of these players, and as a rule of thumb no players career path is set in stone.

It is a lot of money for Chelsea to turn down considering they will have no guarantee’s over Broja’s long-term career which has thus far been impressive but lowkey.

Broja has scored five Premier League goals this season from an Expected Goals value of just 4.0, showcasing his quality in front of goal when given the opportunity.