Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly got some issues with his management, a new report has revealed.

According to The Athletic, there are concerns within the Chelsea squad about how the German tactician deals with his attacking players, which may be affecting their form on the pitch.

The Blues are yet to see the best of players like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, and it may be that Tuchel’s management style is part of the reason why.

Tuchel is described as being very critical of Chelsea’s attackers, and this leaves them feeling like they can’t play with much freedom.

As much as Tuchel has clearly had a positive impact at Stamford Bridge, it seems there are some shortcomings to his coaching philosophy.

It will be interesting to see if Tuchel can adjust his management in order to get more out of his attacking players, but he might well feel he doesn’t need to do much to change what he’s doing after guiding the club to Champions League glory last season.

The best coaches always seek to adapt, however, and it’s definitely been a worry at points this season to see how unconvincing the team’s forwards have looked.