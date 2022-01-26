Newcastle United are reportedly among FOUR Premier League clubs chasing a transfer deal for out-of-favour Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli.

The 25-year-old has completely fallen out of favour at Spurs after a difficult period in his career, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move this January.

Newcastle have been most strongly linked with Alli for some time now, but the Mail now report that Everton, Brighton and Burnley are all keen to snap up the England international as well.

It will be interesting to see where Alli ends up, but the main thing is that it would be great to see him revive his career with the right move this winter.

The former MK Dons wonderkid looked a hugely exciting talent when he first joined Tottenham, and he surely still has it in him to turn things around in the near future.

Newcastle clearly still rate him highly after tracking him closely this January, and it wasn’t that long ago that he was being linked with some big clubs in Europe as well.

The Mail claim clubs are likely to leave it late this January for Alli, but this certainly seems like one to watch in the next few days.