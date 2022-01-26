Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been spotted kissing Alisha Lehmann from the Villa Women team, generally considered one of the hottest female footballers in the world.

The Swiss forward has shone for Villa in her time at the club, and it seems she’s now making herself popular with one of the star players from the men’s team too.

Luiz’s future at Villa may actually be in doubt at the moment amid transfer rumours linking him as a target for Arsenal, but surely he won’t want to be leaving Villa Park with Lehmann around!

See below for the Instagram story about a possible romance between Luiz and Lehmann…

It will be interesting to see if this blossoms into one of the more high-profile romances in the footballing world, or if it’s just a bit of a short-lived fling.

Some more pics below just to give you an idea of why Luiz is so clearly interested in Lehmann…