Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could be close to ending his torture with the club as Crystal Palace push for a loan move for him.

According to Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Palace manager Patrick Viera is said to be a big fan of the Dutchman and is heavily encouraging his club to make the deal happen.

Talks ongoing for Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace on straight loan. Salary coverage now discussed with Man United. Negotiations in progress. ??? #MUFC Patrick Vieira is pushing to have Donny as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday. #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

Negotiations will come down to United’s demands over a loan deal, with the current negotiations being based around what proportion of wages United want Palace to cover.

The loan itself is expected to be a straight loan deal with no optional purchase clause at the end of it.

Palace likely want to bring the United benchwarmer down to South London to not only add immense quality to their starting xi, but to also replenish their injury-ridden midfield, which has seen Jeffrey Schlupp forced to play as a makeshift centre-midfielder due to injuries to other members of The Eagles squad.

Van de Beek has seen only limited action this season, seeing just 380 minutes of action in all competitions with well over half coming in the Champions League during games the United managers at the time deemed to be easier or less important. He has not started in the Premier League once this season.

The 24-year-old has too much quality to simply keep the bench warm so needs to get his career back on track with either a loan move or a permanent transfer away.