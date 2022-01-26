Dutch star’s Man United torture could be close to an end with Crystal Palace pushing for loan move

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could be close to ending his torture with the club as Crystal Palace push for a loan move for him. 

According to Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Palace manager Patrick Viera is said to be a big fan of the Dutchman and is heavily encouraging his club to make the deal happen.

Negotiations will come down to United’s demands over a loan deal, with the current negotiations being based around what proportion of wages United want Palace to cover.

The loan itself is expected to be a straight loan deal with no optional purchase clause at the end of it.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United receive huge boost in hunt for new DM as Portuguese club lower asking price for enforcer
Chelsea reluctant to accept £40m offer from panicking Newcastle for striker with just five goals PL goals
Arsenal turn to star not seen as good enough at Aston Villa as they desperately seek January reinforcements

Palace likely want to bring the United benchwarmer down to South London to not only add immense quality to their starting xi, but to also replenish their injury-ridden midfield, which has seen Jeffrey Schlupp forced to play as a makeshift centre-midfielder due to injuries to other members of The Eagles squad.

Donny van de Beek has seen just 68 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Van de Beek has seen only limited action this season, seeing just 380 minutes of action in all competitions with well over half coming in the Champions League during games the United managers at the time deemed to be easier or less important. He has not started in the Premier League once this season.

The 24-year-old has too much quality to simply keep the bench warm so needs to get his career back on track with either a loan move or a permanent transfer away.

More Stories Donny van de Beek jeffrey schlupp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.