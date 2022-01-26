Ex-PL ace Trevor Sinclair has cited West Ham rivalling Manchester United in the race for the top four as the reason Jesse Lingard cannot join them on loan.

Sinclair told listeners on radio station talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC, that the reason West Ham cannot sign the England international is because they are now viewed as direct rivals to United in the race for the top four.

The former winger who played for West Ham and Manchester City said he believed Lingard would go to The Hammers if the opportunity arose, but would not be allowed to do so this month due to the competition between West Ham and The Red Devils for the top four this season.

Lingard’s current club overtook West Ham and moved into the top four after a late Marcus Rashford goal gave the 20-time Champions of England a late winner against West Ham to reclaim a top four spot at the visitors expense.

After pre-season expectations of a title challenge United fell away from the leading pack and have found themselves as low as 7th due to some woeful performances throughout the season.

West Ham on the other hand are once again performing above expectations, and have done themselves justice in maintaining a challenge to try and go one better than their Europa League qualification from last season.

They were probably hoping to bring Lingard back to the London Stadium after an impressive loan spell 12 months ago propelled them into top four contention. But United’s below par performance has made such a transfer unlikely to occur.