Newcastle United have reportedly made a £30million transfer offer for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies could majorly spoil the Gunners’ transfer plans if this goes through, with Mikel Arteta’s side in urgent need of a new signing in midfield this January as they look at the likes of Arthur Melo and Douglas Luiz, according to The Athletic.

Guimaraes has also been on Arsenal’s radar, but Newcastle now appear to be leading the chase for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that Newcastle are advancing in talks to sign the 24-year-old, who has been a long-term target for Arsenal, though it looks like he could get much better money with a move to St James’ Park.

The Mail also have an update on Newcastle’s efforts to sign Diego Carlos in a £32million deal from Sevilla.

Apparently, Carlos is keen for the clubs to reach an agreement over a deal, in what would be another superb piece of business by NUFC’s wealthy new owners.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have already joined Eddie Howe’s side this January, and if they could bring in Guimaraes and Carlos as well they’d be in a much better position to avoid relegation.

In the longer term, one imagines Newcastle will also be competing with Arsenal for a top four place, which is why it’s so crucial for the north Londoners to sign targets like Guimaraes now.