Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted to a tactical blunder which cost his side points against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Foxes played out a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter’s high-flying Seagull’s where Danny Welbeck’s late header cancelled out Patson Daka’s early second half opener.

However, Rodgers conceded that it was his tactical error that cost his side all three points as quoted by the Leicestershire Live.

Brendan Rodgers won the FA Cup with Leicester City last season.

The Northern Irishman who has been linked with the Manchester United and Manchester City jobs, said that his decision to change from a back four to a back three ultimately cost his side, saying that while it did solidify the sides a bit his side struggled to retain the ball while matching Brighton’s system.

Graham Potter has cultivated a strong footballing philosophy down at The Amex stadium and has rightly earned plaudits as one of the brightest managers in the Premier League.

But Leicester are a team who have been in contention for the Champions League for the past two seasons, while this is the first year Brighton are not overly worried about being dragged into a relegation battle.

Rodgers certainly has a lot to ask of his squad if they are to finally breach the top four by the end of the season, but they can ill-afford to continue dropping points if they want to keep climbing the table.

