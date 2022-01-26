Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a potential loan transfer deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno this January.

The Germany international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, and football.london report that he wants to leave amid interest from Newcastle this winter.

Leno made a decent start to life at Arsenal when he first joined, but has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale this season, and it makes sense that he could be keen to move on in order to get more playing time.

There’s no doubt Leno could be a decent option for Newcastle, who seem to be in the market for an upgrade on their current options in goal.

The Magpies have also been linked with Manchester United ‘keeper Dean Henderson by talkSPORT in recent times, and he’d be another solid option for the club between the sticks.

Man Utd fans might be relieved, however, if NUFC go after Leno instead, as it means they can continue to have decent depth in that area of their squad.

David de Gea may be back to his best this season, but this follows a couple of years of poorer form, and it’s not out of the question that Henderson might need to step up as the number one at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future.