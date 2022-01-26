Jesse Lingard “angered and exasperated” at Man Utd amid West Ham & Newcastle interest

Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard is reportedly furious with the club for blocking him from leaving Old Trafford this January.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Man Utd and his future has looked in doubt for a while now, though a move is yet to materialise for him.

It was this time last year that Lingard made the move on loan to West Ham, and the east London giants remain keen on signing the 29-year-old permanently.

Newcastle are also keen to sign Lingard this winter, but the player has been left ‘angered and exasperated’ by the Red Devils as they seemingly continue to block him from leaving.

Lingard would surely be a fine signing for Newcastle or West Ham, but it seems he’s going to be forced to continue warming the bench at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

At least by the summer Lingard will be out of contract and can leave United on a free transfer, but it’s going to be a difficult few months for him if he isn’t allowed to get a move in the next few days.

It’s bizarre that MUFC seem so keen to hold on to Lingard when they haven’t used him for some time now, and it will be interesting to see if things can change before the transfer deadline.