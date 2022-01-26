Details of Jesse Lingard being let down by Man United as Newcastle transfer stalls

Jesse Lingard may reportedly miss out on a potential loan transfer to Newcastle United as Manchester United continue to frustrate the England international.

The Red Devils have barely played Lingard this season, despite his superb loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season, which seemingly led former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to promise him more playing time at the start of this campaign, according to the Telegraph.

Lingard can’t really be blamed for wanting out of Old Trafford after all that’s gone on, but it seems the club are continuing to dig their heels in as a potential move to Newcastle stalls.

The Telegraph claim Man Utd are demanding a £12million survival bonus from the Magpies, which could take the total cost of the deal to around £16.5m.

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United for Newcastle?
That’s a lot to pay given that Lingard will be out of contract with United at the end of the season, though in fairness Newcastle can probably afford it.

It’s a strange attitude for MUFC to have towards a player they seemingly have no plan for, however, and it seems particularly harsh as it could cost him a chance at representing Gareth Southgate’s side at the World Cup later this year.

