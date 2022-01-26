Raphinha may be set for a summer transfer away from Leeds United even though his agent seems to be in talks over a new contract for the Brazilian at Elland Road.

Liverpool are one of the teams to be most strongly linked with Raphinha after his fine form for Leeds in recent times, and it looks like the Reds may still have a realistic shot at trying to clinch his signature this summer.

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has provided an intriguing update on the situation, which will hardly sound comforting to Leeds fans.

He wrote: “Raphinha’s agent Deco has been in talks with Leeds and while some have questioned why the Brazilian would put pen to paper when a big move could present itself in the summer, it boils down to money.

“Leeds can offer a much better deal than the one he’s on currently and by tagging on a year or two, protect themselves in the market.

“Leeds are not a club who could turn down an eye-watering offer for a player, no matter how key they are, so if some European giant comes knocking in the next window with such a bid, Raphinha’s sale is likely.”

Liverpool would do well to snap up Raphinha amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, with the club being linked with similar players in the form of Jarrod Bowen and Fabio Carvalho.

Leeds, meanwhile, may also face doubts over Kalvin Phillips, who has also been linked with Liverpool, as well as with Manchester United and Tottenham.