Possible boost for Arsenal as Lyon release official statement on Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle transfer talk

Lyon have released an official statement to clarify the transfer rumours involving Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes at the moment.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of plenty of speculation in the last few days, but Lyon insist there is no truth to any talk of them already reaching an agreement to sell him to Newcastle United.

See below for the tweet put out by the Ligue 1 giants, which suggests nothing has been resolved yet regarding Guimaraes’ future…

L’Olympique Lyonnais dément catégoriquement les fausses informations diffusées par de nombreux médias faisant état d’un accord entre Newcastle et l’OL pour le transfert du milieu de terrain international brésilien Bruno Guimaraes. https://t.co/d0bjVX6UsC — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 26, 2022

This could end up being good news for Arsenal if it means they can potentially hijack the deal, with the Gunners also linked with an interest in the player by a recent Daily Mail report.

It remains to be seen if this definitely offers a way back in for Arsenal, but The Athletic have linked them with other similar midfield players, so it makes sense for the north London giants to try to get involved if they can.

Guimaraes has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like he’d be a fine addition for most top clubs around Europe, but NUFC fans will no doubt hope they can remain in a strong position even if Lyon are playing hardball.