West Ham step up transfer pursuit of long-term Liverpool target

West Ham United are reportedly very interested in a transfer deal for Schalke defender Malick Thiaw.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he surely has a big future in the game, with Liverpool said to be long-time admirers of the player.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham are now making Thiaw a top target this January, and the youngster has spoken about how flattering it is when big names show interest in him.

“Of course you’re happy when big clubs are after you,” Thiaw said.

“But it was actually clear to me that I would stay at Schalke.”

It’s now less clear if Thiaw will stay at Schalke, and it will be interesting to see if it’s West Ham or Liverpool who win the race for his signature.

