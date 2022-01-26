Manchester United have reportedly blocked Jesse Lingard from sealing a transfer to Tottenham, as well as West Ham.

There have been plenty of transfer rumours involving Lingard in recent times, and it’s more West Ham and Newcastle who’ve been linked most strongly with him this January.

It seems Tottenham are also serious about signing Lingard, and have had an offer turned down by Man Utd, which looks like a major blow for Antonio Conte, who wants as many as three signings coming in for Spurs in the next few days.

Lingard could be a fine signing for Conte’s side, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is after these developments mentioned by Simon Stone below…

The 29-year-old will also surely want first-team football after his recent struggles at Old Trafford, but it makes sense that United don’t want to strengthen two potential top four rivals.

The Red Devils might also do well to keep Lingard around as a backup player for the rest of the season, especially as they’re not expected to make many signings of their own this January.