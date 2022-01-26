Tottenham Hotspur have been hit with a big blow to transfer plans of offloading Tanguy Ndombele as PSG ace Ander Herrera will only rejoin Manchester United.

Spurs were understood to have been in negotiations for a potential loan swap deal with Ndombele joining Paris Saint-Germain and one of Herrera or Georginio Wijnaldum heading to the North London side.

However, The Athletics’ Adam Crafton revealed on The Athletic Football Podcast that he understood Herrera would only be open to rejoining Manchester United if he was to return to the Premier League.

This being said, the Spaniard is reportedly happy in the French capital and with his contract not set to expire until 2024 he can continue to fight for his place in the squad.

Herrera has been a regular starter for PSG in the league this season, starting 11 games from the 17 he has been involved in, showcasing that while the 32-year-old is not the star of the team he is still seen as one of the more dependable members of the squad.

The former United star was a very good player during his time at Old Trafford, playing 189 times and scoring 20 times along with 27 assists. He won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup in his five years with the Red Devils.

One of his most memorable performances came against Chelsea, when he pocketed then world-class talent Eden Hazard in a man-marking task. Herrera was extremely effective during the game and along with nullifying the Belgian he also grabbed a goal and assist to earn United victory.