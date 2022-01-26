Manchester United’s hunt for a new defensive midfielder is well known, and they have just received a huge boost in their pursuit for one of their targets.

Sporting CP, otherwise known as Sporting Lisbon, have climbed down on their demands for star enforcer Joao Palhinha, and are now willing to allow him to go for more than $10m less than what they wanted a few months ago.

According to Record, Sporting wanted $45m or £33m for him, but after no suitors came in for him he has then had his asking price slashed down to $34m or £25m.

Palhinha has made a strong name for himself in Portugal, having represented Braga and Sporting for the majority of his career, albeit with his time at Braga being a two-year loan spell from Sporting.

The 26-year-old has also represented Portugal on 12 occasions, scoring twice.

United have struggled at DM in recent years, with many fans and pundits not seeing the partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay as good enough in order for United to win the big trophies.

However, it will not be as clear cut to sign him due to the interest also being shown by Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also both equally in the market for upgrades and cover in defensive midfield.