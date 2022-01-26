Leicester City tipped to launch transfer approach for Manchester City wonderkid

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing a potential transfer swoop for Manchester City wonderkid James McAtee as he could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium in pursuit of more first-team football.

The 19-year-old midfielder looks a terrific prospect who should have a fine career in the game, though it won’t be easy for him to break into Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

City do rate McAtee highly, however, with the teenager previously drawing comparisons with club legend David Silva, so they may yet battle to keep the England youth international.

At the same time, however, Leicester could be a good destination for him, with Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers having a good record when it comes to promoting and developing young players.

Leicester have other exciting English talents in their squad, such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, and McAtee could fit in well alongside these other technically gifted attacking midfielders.

McAtee has 18 months left on his contract with City, so this certainly seems like a saga worth keeping a close eye on in the months ahead.