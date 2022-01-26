Former Arsenal and Liverpool star Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about a potential transfer deal for Ousmane Dembele as his Barcelona future looks in doubt this January.

The France international has had a mixed spell at the Nou Camp since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017, but it’s fair to say he remains highly regarded.

Dembele will be out of contract at the end of this season and that makes him a tempting option for top Premier League clubs, with Thomas making it clear he still thinks the 24-year-old has plenty to offer.

Thomas points out that Dembele has had some bad luck with injuries, but looks like potentially a good fit for either Arsenal or Liverpool, two of his former clubs.

“I think he is an amazing talent who can dazzle and do whatever he wants when he is in the right space,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He is a young boy and needs to play games. He has struggled a lot with injuries and I just feel as though he needs a good run of games in a team to get himself feeling like he can be the player everyone knows he can be.

“I would say Arsenal would be a better fit for him, with all the young talent, but given the contract situations at Liverpool and the age of the front line, he could just as well fit in at Liverpool.

“I would be more than happy for either team to take a chance with him.”