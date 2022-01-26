Tottenham Hotspur are known to be looking for transfer solutions for a number of players who they are willing to sell, with one of these being Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso joined Spurs permanently from Real Betis in 2020, following a year-long loan with the North London side, and while it has been anything but smooth sailing for the Argentine due to his inconsistency in getting playing time, a report has claimed there may be another reason why Spurs are looking to sell him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel as quoted by ThisIsFutbol, Alasdair Gold has revealed that Lo Celso is does not see eye-to-eye with all of the squad due to his character being somewhat detached from the rest of the squad.

Gold explained that while players such as Sergio Reguilon and Heung-Min Son were big characters in the squad, Lo Celso was quite a quiet person, causing some to see the 25-year-old as “a little bit awkward at times.”

The journalist added that this could be worse during the times Lo Celso isn’t playing frequently, of which there have been a fair few.

Given the player’s reputation when he arrived in North London Spurs might have expected more than what they have thus far got from him on the playing pitch.

His eight goals and six assists in 84 appearances might have been so much more, and when looking at his Real Betis record it stands that Lo Celso has never hit top gear with Spurs. A disappointing fact considering the quality of the player.