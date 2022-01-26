Real Madrid’s change of transfer plans is good news for Chelsea but bad news for Newcastle

There’s been some positive transfer news for Chelsea emerging as it looks like Antonio Rudiger is expected to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international had been targeted by Real Madrid, but Todo Fichajes claim that the Spanish giants are now switching their focus to Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule as an alternative.

It seems that Real Madrid expect Rudiger to stay at Chelsea, forcing them to look at other options to strengthen in defence, with Sule apparently a priority, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report explains that this could be bad news for Newcastle, who had also been showing an interest in signing Sule as part of their ongoing revolution under their new owners.

Chelsea can expect to face growing competition from Newcastle in the next few years, with the Magpies now having the resources to compete with the biggest clubs in the world in the transfer market.

It’ll take them some time to catch up with Chelsea and others, but it could have been very useful for them if Rudiger had left west London and Sule had headed to St James’ Park.

These developments now seem to suggest that’s less likely to happen, and it could have major repercussions for next season and beyond.