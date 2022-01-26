Liverpool move ahead of Arsenal in race to seal transfer of Premier League star

Liverpool have reportedly moved ahead of rivals Arsenal in the transfer pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has been a star performer at the King Power Stadium for some time now, and it makes sense that he’s now being eyed up by a host of bigger clubs.

According to Fichajes, Tielemans is greatly admired by Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in England, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It seems inevitable that Tielemans will become the latest Leicester player to make a big-money move away from the club, following the likes of Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante in the past.

Liverpool would do well to win the race for the 24-year-old, who looks absolutely ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

It’s a blow for Arsenal if this is how it pans out, however, as the Gunners also look in need of adding some quality to their midfield at the moment.

A host of other midfielders are also being linked with the north London giants, such as Juventus’ Arthur and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa.

Tielemans is arguably better than either of those, however, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal still have a chance of pipping Liverpool to this deal.

