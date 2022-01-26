Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was the penalty hero for his nation today as he scored the vital penalty to keep Egypt’s AFCON dream alive.

With Ivory Coast and Egypt both failing to score in normal time and then extra time, it came down to a penalty shoot out to decide who would go through.

Two kicks each in still saw no separation, before Manchester United defender Eric Bailly missed the first, and ultimately most decisive penalty of the shootout.

His casual shot allowed substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abougabal to get a foot on the ball and redirect it onto the bar and away from goal.

Each of the subsequent takers then also converted from the spot, before Salah kept his cool to smash home a penalty to the right of the goal, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the process.

Egypt progress to the quarter-finals and will face Morocco for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be somewhat disappointing for Liverpool fans to see their player still not returning to the club, but with the winter break this weekend it means Salah should be available for the club’s next Premier League fixture anyway.

You can watch the full video below.

? "Liverpool's Egyptian King reigns supreme, again!!." Mo Salah wins the penalty shootout for Egypt ??? pic.twitter.com/3wvh3iq0T6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 26, 2022

Pictures from AFCON and Sky Sports.