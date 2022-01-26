West Ham United look like they are finally biting the bullet and splashing some cash on a new attacker, with Ligue 1 striker Hugo Ekitike their target.

According to a report from French outlet le10sport, West Ham had an initial offer of 15million Euros rejected by Stade Reims for the striker.

However, The Hammers have revised their offer up to 25million Euros and hope this will be enough to secure the 19-year-olds services.

Ekitike has scored eight goals for French side Stade Reims in 21 appearances this season, helping them to climb up to 14th in the table as they battle to avoid relegation.

West Ham have been without a back up striker to Michail Antonio for roughly one year now, after selling Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller to Ajax last January.

Haller has since gone on to break a Champions League goalscoring record with the Dutch side, while West Ham have continued to try and secure a place in the top four and push far into the Europa League with a paper thin squad.

David Moyes has worked some powerful magic down at West Ham, but even this could eventually come undone through one injury if he does not sanction the arrival of a striker in the last few days of January.