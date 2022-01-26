Arsenal may reportedly be in with a realistic chance of sealing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international was a star performer for Liverpool before leaving for a free transfer to PSG in the summer, but he’s yet to hit top form at the Parc des Princes.

It could be that Wijnaldum’s stay in Ligue 1 will be short lived, with Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports suggesting he’d be tempted by the prospect of moving to Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with a signing of this calibre in midfield, and it seems that if they were to come in for Wijnaldum they might have a shot at luring the former Liverpool man back to the Premier League.

Discussing Wijnaldum’s future, Solhekol said: “The situation is Gini Wijnaldum is out injured at the moment. He’s not going to come out in public and say, ‘I want to leave PSG’, because you wouldn’t want to spoil your relationship with the fans.

“But what we’re being told is he would like to return to the Premier League. I’m not saying he wants to return today, this week or even in the summer, but he would like to return and we keep being told he would like to play for Arsenal. They’re a club he admired a lot when he was growing up. It’s definitely something that appeals to him.

“If PSG were to sign (Tanguy) Ndombele on loan, would they let one of their midfielders go? Would Wijnaldum then become an option for Arsenal? We know Arsenal are looking for a midfielder.

“PSG have consistently said, ‘we don’t want him to leave’.”

Arsenal have also been linked with other big-name midfielders such as Juventus’ Arthur and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, as per The Athletic, but Wijnaldum would be a very decent alternative.