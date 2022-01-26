Surprise name expected to join Arsenal in Dubai despite Aubameyang missing out

Arsenal have snubbed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their winter break trip to Dubai, but Jack Wilshere could be travelling with the first-team.

This is according to the Telegraph, with Aubameyang supposedly surprised at how harshly he’s been treated by Mikel Arteta since the disciplinary issue which saw him lose the captain’s armband recently.

The Gabon international has been a top player for Arsenal in the last few years, but his form also took a major dip last season, so it perhaps makes sense that the club now seem keen to move on.

Interestingly, however, there’s another potential saga emerging here as Wilshere perhaps nears a surprise comeback at the Emirates Stadium.

The Telegraph claim he’s joining the squad in Dubai, which seems intriguing for a player who is only meant to be training with the club to keep up his fitness.

Then again, it follows this recent cryptic Instagram post from the former England international…

Arsenal could certainly do with a midfielder at the moment, and Wilshere is someone they’ll know all about after his lengthy spell with them earlier in his career.

The 30-year-old would almost certainly have had a great career with the Gunners if not for so many injury problems, so maybe they’ll feel he’s worth taking a gamble on if they see signs that his fitness is improving.