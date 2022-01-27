Ajax pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker

Ajax is reportedly trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claims the Dutch giants are willing to offer Daniel Levy as much as £18.3m for the attacker.

Ajax still hoping to sign Bergwijn from #THFC this month. Understand they’d be willing to go up to c.€22m (£18.3m) but Spurs want around €25m (£20.8m). Spurs v unlikely to sell unless they bring in someone else in his position – Diaz main target. https://t.co/uXvPf5V4Gh — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) January 27, 2022

Bergwijn, 24, joined Tottenham Hotspur two years ago following a £27m move from PSV.

However, despite scoring a stunning controlled volley on his debut, Bergwijn’s time in London has largely been underwhelming.

Now under the guidance of manager Antonio Conte, although the Italian appears not to be actively looking to offload him like he is Tanguy Ndombele, it is understood the Lilywhites will let Bergwijn go if Ajax can improve their offer to £20.8m.

Discussing the possibility of seeing Bergwijn depart this month, Conte recently admitted he’d prefer to keep the winger in his squad.

“Steven Bergwijn, for example, is a player who has recovered from his injury,” Conte told reporters two weeks ago. “He has had two training sessions with us and for sure he is not 100% in this moment. He is not 100% fit but I need him to come on the bench and stay with us.

“I ask him his availability for us for the game against Arsenal because for me he is an important option after Son was injured.

“In this moment, we have only two strikers – Harry and Lucas and then there is Bergwijn.”