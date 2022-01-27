An unnamed Premier League club reportedly failed with a £30million bid for the transfer of Aston Villa star and Arsenal target Douglas Luiz earlier this January.

The Brazil international has impressed a great deal during his time at Villa Park, and it makes sense that he now seems to be attracting growing interest from some big names.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal continue to weigh up a move for Luiz, though the report suggests it will take more than £30m to sign the 23-year-old after another mystery team’s rejected effort earlier this month.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could do with strengthening in the middle of the park after a lack of form from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, and the Spanish tactician will know Luiz well from his time on the Manchester City coaching staff.

City may well live to regret not living Luiz more of a chance when they had him, with the young midfielder improving a lot in recent times.

Arsenal would do very well to win the race for Luiz’s signature, especially as The Athletic now report that a deal to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus is in doubt.

The Evening Standard add that AFC also look set to miss out on Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes in that position.

Luiz has also been linked with Manchester United by Spanish outlet Don Balon, with the report claiming Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the player.