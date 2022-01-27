Barcelona in talks to sign Wolves attacker

Barcelona is looking to take advantage of Adama Traore’s uncertain future at Wolves and has now opened talks to sign the player.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claims the electrically paced winger could be set to return back to his old stomping ground.

Traore, 26, began his career at Barcelona after signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2004.

After going on to only make four senior first-team appearances, the 26-year-old was snapped up by Aston Villa, who paid just £9m for his services.

After struggling at Villa Park, Traore was then sold to Middlesbrough just a season later before eventually signing for Wolves in 2018.

Although the wide-attacker has shown flashes of promise, unfortunately, he has always fallen short when it comes to living up to earlier expectations.

Having now scored just three goals in his last 57 Premier League appearances, it is becoming increasingly more apparent that a change of scenery for the Spaniard is probably what is needed.

Despite being previously linked with a move to Spurs, after being unsure over the role offered to him, it has now emerged that Xavi’s Barcelona is willing to give the winger a second chance at the Nou Camp.

The La Liga side could have a clear advantage over Spurs when it comes to signings due to their good working relationship with Wolves.

Fellow forward Francisco Trincao joined Wolves last summer from Barcelona and now there could be an opportunity to see both players make permanent moves in opposite directions.

Discussing recently what Trincao does differently to Traore, manager Bruno Lage, as quoted by Birmingham Live, said: “I really don’t care about that. What I care about is what they give to the club.

“To be honest, Trincao is the winger who can do best as the third midfielder when I need that.

“They can give me a lot of things and I’ve already said that. They have different profiles, but Trincao is the best guy if I need a mix between a winger and a third midfielder.

“That’s why I’m happy with the four guys. They can give me a lot of things.”

The Catalan giants are understood to have offered Traore the chance to join on loan until the end of the season but have also included an optional £29m future fee.