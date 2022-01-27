Bielsa sees no future for young Leeds United striker who could depart this month

Leeds United striker Bobby Kamwa could be set for a transfer in the coming days.

That’s according to a recent report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, who claims the young forward is not in manager Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team plans.

Kamwa, 21, has spent his entire career with the Whites after signing up to their youth academy several seasons ago.

However, after failing to break his way into his manager’s senior team, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, this January could be Leeds United’s last chance to sell him for a fee.

Kamwa has made 12 youth appearances for both Leeds United’s under-18s and under-23s but has scored just two goals.