Bielsa sees no future for young Leeds United striker who could depart this month

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United striker Bobby Kamwa could be set for a transfer in the coming days.

That’s according to a recent report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, who claims the young forward is not in manager Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team plans.

Kamwa, 21, has spent his entire career with the Whites after signing up to their youth academy several seasons ago.

MORE: Ex-Arsenal & Liverpool star keen on transfer move for “amazing talent” at either of his former clubs

More Stories / Latest News
Euro giants remain interested in Arsenal transfer raid but need to sell first
Leicester City progressing in talks to extend defender’s contract
Former Man United star names the manager who would “improve the confidence” at Old Trafford

However, after failing to break his way into his manager’s senior team, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, this January could be Leeds United’s last chance to sell him for a fee.

Kamwa has made 12 youth appearances for both Leeds United’s under-18s and under-23s but has scored just two goals.

More Stories Bobby Kamwa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.