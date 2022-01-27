Leeds United closing in on transfer deal for USA international

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brendan Aaronson.

The 21-year-old has shown immense potential in his career so far, having first caught the eye with Philadelphia Union in the MLS before moving to Europe with Salzburg.

Aaronson has only continued to develop from there, and may now be heading to the Premier League with Leeds this January, according to Team Talk.

Leeds have chiefs negotiating the deal, though there is still some suggestion that his club are not keen to sell the USA international in the middle of the season.

Aaronson himself, however, is claimed to have told Salzburg he wants to be cleared for the move to Elland Road, and players tend to get their way in this situation.

It will be intriguing to see what the American youngster can achieve if he does move to England, but he certainly looks like he could be a good fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.