Chelsea could reportedly be set to benefit from Juventus sealing the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic, as it could mean the Serie A giants have to sell players to make up for it.

This is according to a report from La Repubblica, who suggest that Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt could be one big name offloaded by the Turin outfit.

This follows Juventus moving into pole position for the signing of Vlahovic from Fiorentina ahead of Arsenal, who now seem to have moved onto other targets, according to the Evening Standard.

De Ligt has been linked with Chelsea by Calciomercato, and the Blues undoubtedly in need of signings in that position as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all heading towards being free agents at the end of this season.

De Ligt is a top talent who could be a fine fit at Stamford Bridge, and it’s certainly good news for Chelsea if Juventus do end up selling once they finalise a deal for Vlahovic.

Not only will Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal have missed out on a potentially huge signing up front, but it will give Thomas Tuchel better players to work with next season and beyond.

This certainly seems like a saga to watch, though it will undoubtedly be pretty miserable for Gunners supporters.