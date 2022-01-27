There’s some intriguing transfer news emerging which suggests Chelsea could potentially make a move to majorly spoil Tottenham’s plans for this January.

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain, but the latest from ESPN is that the Catalan giants could rival Spurs for the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore if Dembele does end up leaving the Nou Camp before the end of the month.

Traore has been strongly linked with Tottenham, as noted in ESPN’s report, but it seems Barca manager Xavi has requested him as a potential signing in attack, and one can imagine he’d be tempted to return to his former club.

Given that Chelsea were linked so strongly with Dembele the other day, it’s clear that the Blues have the power to wreck Spurs’ plans for Traore if they do go through with a move for the Frenchman…

? DEMBÉLÉ AL CHELSEA? ? "Todo apunta que es el Chelsea el club que está negociando y que incluso puede tener algo pactado con Dembélé" ?? @Alfremartinezz #laporteria ? https://t.co/UHpoLROggv pic.twitter.com/68W2CU4Mc7 — La Porteria (@Laporteriabtv) January 25, 2022

Having said that, it’s debatable if it’s worth it for Chelsea, with Dembele not looking the most convincing potential signing after a patchy spell at Barcelona.

The 24-year-old might be an exciting addition if he gets back to his best, but there’s no guarantee of that after his injury record and general inconsistent form in recent years.

Chelsea could do with more attacking players, and the fact that signing Dembele could cost their rivals the chance of signing Traore might make it look extra tempting.

Spurs are currently managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and Blues fans will be well aware of what the Italian tactician is capable of if he gets his way in the transfer market.