Manchester United could reportedly be set to join Arsenal in the running for the transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil international has shone in his time at Villa Park, and it’s recently seen him linked with Arsenal by The Athletic as they chase a new signing in midfield.

Man Utd now also seem to be keen on Luiz, according to Don Balon, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick and even star player Cristiano Ronaldo supposedly both big fans of the 23-year-old.

Luiz certainly looks like he could make a big difference at either the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford right now, with both these struggling greats looking to get back to where they used to be.

At Arsenal, Luiz could surely be a significant upgrade on underwhelming performers like Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, with Mikel Arteta surely needing more quality in that area of the pitch to have a realistic shot at finishing in the top four any time soon.

United, meanwhile, are also facing uncertainty over finishing in the top four and would do well to bring in Luiz as an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, who have never quite looked good enough for the club.

It would undoubtedly hurt Manchester City to see their former player moving to their rivals United, but it would surely be a tempting move for him, even if Villa also look like a team on the up.

MUFC, perhaps more than Arsenal, look like a good next move for Luiz if he wants to be competing at the highest level and winning trophies in the next few years to come.