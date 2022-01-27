Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make a transfer offer to Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the coming weeks.

The Argentina international’s future at Juve is in doubt at the moment, with both Liverpool and Inter Milan linked with an interest in him in a report by Tuttomercatoweb.

Liverpool are described as preparing a proposal that could arrive in the coming weeks, so it seems the Reds are serious about trying to lure Dybala to Anfield.

The timing of these transfer rumours is interesting, as it perhaps suggests some level of work going on to ensure a replacement for Mohamed Salah can be brought in in case the Egypt international ends up leaving Liverpool.

Salah will be in the final year of his contract next season, and it seems that little progress has been made on sorting out a new deal for him.

Dybala is clearly not in Salah’s league, but he’s still a fine player who could be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 28-year-old is a technically gifted scorer and creator, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League after a fine career in Serie A.