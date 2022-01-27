Real Madrid ‘ready’ to accept Newcastle United transfer bid as player gives his response

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to accept a transfer offer from Newcastle United for Eden Hazard.

The only problem is that Hazard himself looks set to turn down any approach from the cash-rich Premier League side, according to a report from El Nacional.

The Belgium international has struggled in his time at the Bernabeu and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him move on soon.

El Nacional claim that Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez is looking to sell, and would have accepted Newcastle’s bid without any hesitation.

It seems unlikely, however, that NUFC will be able to convince the former Chelsea man to become the latest big-name signing at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this January, and continue to target big names like Bruno Guimaraes and Diego Carlos as we head towards the end of the transfer window.

Hazard would be another exciting addition if they could get him, though it would also be slightly risky as his recent fitness and form suggests his peak years may be behind him now.