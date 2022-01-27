Fabrizio Romano gives Wolves attacker ‘Here We Go’ treatment

Barcelona has agreed to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.

That’s according to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Catalan giants have agreed a fee with Bruno Lage’s Wolves.

Adama Traoré to Barcelona, done deal and here-we-go. Loan with buy option [not mandatory] for €30m plus bonuses. Barça will cover 100% of the salary until June. ?? #FCB Deal to be signed on Friday, as per @David_Ornstein.

Adama Traoré to Barcelona, done deal and here-we-go. Loan with buy option [not mandatory] for €30m plus bonuses. Barça will cover 100% of the salary until June.

It has been claimed that the electrically paced winger will rejoin Xavi’s Barcelona team for the second time in his career.

Traore’s move to Barcelona will see him go out on loan for the remainder of the season with the La Liga side retaining the option to make his switch permanent for around €30m.

Having signed for Wolves back in 2018, the Spain international has featured in 154 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 30 goals, along the way.

However, with the wide-attacker scoring just three Premier League goals since the start of last season, it is perhaps no wonder the club has decided to part ways.

Although on his day Traore can be a devastating attacker, those days are sadly too few and far between. Nevertheless though, following what is a relatively risk-free piece of business by Barcelona, at least the 26-year-old will have time to prove his worth before the club commits to a permanent transfer.

Wolves will certainly be hoping he can impress aswell.