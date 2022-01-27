Chelsea legend moves into pole position for manager’s job at Premier League club

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is reportedly now the favourite to take over as Everton manager following the recent sacking of Rafael Benitez.

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea a year ago, though he was linked with jobs at Rangers and Norwich City in recent months.

Now it looks like the former England midfielder could be heading back to Premier League management with the vacancy at Goodison Park.

Everton had been looking to hire Vitor Pereira, but the move was met with such a backlash from fans that Lampard now looks to be in pole position for the job.

Frank Lampard is the favourite to become the new Everton manager
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham & Newcastle United battling for transfer of underrated Liverpool star
Chelsea could spoil Tottenham’s transfer plans, though it’s unlikely to be worth it
Arsenal reach difficult transfer decision but look to have made the right call

Lampard is set for further talks with Everton chiefs, who seem to have backed down on potentially hiring Pereira, who clearly wasn’t to the liking of the Merseyside giants’ supporters.

There may still be other candidates in the frame, with former World Cup-winning Italy centre-back Fabio Cannavaro also mentioned as an outsider for the role.

Lampard would be an intriguing appointment after doing some promising work at Chelsea, as well as at Derby County before that.

More Stories Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.