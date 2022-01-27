Arsenal rival Liverpool for transfer of potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to consider a transfer move for PSV forward Cody Gakpo as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are being linked with Gakpo by Foot Mercato, with the Netherlands international really catching the eye in the Eredivisie.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of big names up front this January, with the Evening Standard claiming they’re interested in Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Jonathan David.

Gakpo is a similar style of player to these, and looks like a player with a big future, who could provide a long-term solution up front for Arsenal and who could also do a job for Mikel Arteta’s side straight away.

Some Arsenal fans may well feel they need a bigger name or someone with more experience, but it might be hard for them to do so given their current struggles in competing for the top four.

The likes of Isak, Calvert-Lewin and David might well feel they could hold out for bigger moves to clubs already in the Champions League or competing for major honours.

Liverpool have also been linked with the exciting young Netherlands international in a report from Voetbal International, with the player clearly also looking like he’d be a good fit at Anfield.

The Reds have Mohamed Salah nearing the final year of his contract, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also not getting any younger, so there could be room for them to add Gakpo to their squad.